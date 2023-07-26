Naked Knife-Wielding Home Invader Roaming Streets of East Hollywood: ‘It’s Unbearable’

A naked man has been wreaking havoc on the residents of an apartment building in east Hollywood, California.
The man has been reported breaking into the apartment complex and walking around naked, residents told KTLA.
“He’s been trying to break into apartments,” 27-year-old resident Vanessa Salguero told the news station. “He was walking around naked one night, just full-on naked. I wasn’t able to sleep the last week or so. I developed really bad insomnia, really bad anxiety, and I know everyone else has been feeling the same thing.”
On at least two occasions, the man was captured on surveillance footage carrying a large knife.
- Dramatic Video Shows Moment Knife-Wielding Man Tried to Carjack NYC Motorists Before Jumping Off Overpass
- Homeowner Defends Family from Chainsaw-Wielding Home Invader Who Was ‘Hearing Voices’
- Woman Confronts Gang of Home Invaders, Sends Two to Hospital
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans Shootings
- Merrill Lynch and Parent Bank of America Fined $12 Million by Regulators for Ignoring Criminally-Suspicious Activity
According to residents, the strange behavior started after a woman started to “terrorize” residents and threaten to blow up the building and was taken into a psychiatric hold. The naked man is reportedly one of several unwanted visitors looking for that woman, the outlet reported.
“The police said, ‘but she’s not doing anything,’” tenant Maria Teresa Lim told KTLA. “Then what is the right time? When all of us are dead?”
The apartment managers changed the lock to one entrance point, but residents said it was not enough and neglects the complex's other entrance points.
“You don’t want to wake up and see a naked man roaming the pool touching himself,” Salguero said. “There are children. It’s unbearable.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews