Naked Knife-Wielding Home Invader Roaming Streets of East Hollywood: ‘It’s Unbearable’

A naked man has been wreaking havoc on the residents of an apartment building in east Hollywood, California.

The man has been reported breaking into the apartment complex and walking around naked, residents told KTLA.

“He’s been trying to break into apartments,” 27-year-old resident Vanessa Salguero told the news station. “He was walking around naked one night, just full-on naked. I wasn’t able to sleep the last week or so. I developed really bad insomnia, really bad anxiety, and I know everyone else has been feeling the same thing.”

On at least two occasions, the man was captured on surveillance footage carrying a large knife.

According to residents, the strange behavior started after a woman started to “terrorize” residents and threaten to blow up the building and was taken into a psychiatric hold. The naked man is reportedly one of several unwanted visitors looking for that woman, the outlet reported.

“The police said, ‘but she’s not doing anything,’” tenant Maria Teresa Lim told KTLA. “Then what is the right time? When all of us are dead?”

The apartment managers changed the lock to one entrance point, but residents said it was not enough and neglects the complex's other entrance points.

“​​You don’t want to wake up and see a naked man roaming the pool touching himself,” Salguero said. “There are children. It’s unbearable.”