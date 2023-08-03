Naked Body Found at Malibu Beach Inside Sealed Barrel ID’d as Local Rap Artist - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Naked Body Found at Malibu Beach Inside Sealed Barrel ID’d as Local Rap Artist

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the body as that of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, of Sylmar

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The body of a man found Monday in a sealed barrel at a Southern California beach has been identified as a local rap artist, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the body as that of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, of Sylmar.

While coroner’s office officials and investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office have yet to announce Murphy’s cause of death, the Times reported that it likely involves foul play.

A lifeguard at a Malibu beach found a body in a 55-gallon barrel.
A lifeguard at a Malibu beach found a body in a 55-gallon barrel.KTTV-TV
Read More

Murphy’s body was found Monday, naked and stuffed inside the sealed 55-gallon drum at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.

A maintenance worker at the beach first pulled the barrel ashore on Sunday, but did not open it. The barrel then washed back into the water and was recovered around 10 a.m. Monday, by a lifeguard who opened it and found Murphy’s body.

It is unclear where the barrel came from or whether the tide brought it in. Some witnesses reported seeing it in the water at the beach on Saturday, according to the Times.

An investigation into the circumstances of Murphy’s death remains ongoing.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.