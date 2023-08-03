Naked Body Found at Malibu Beach Inside Sealed Barrel ID’d as Local Rap Artist
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the body as that of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, of Sylmar
The body of a man found Monday in a sealed barrel at a Southern California beach has been identified as a local rap artist, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the body as that of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, of Sylmar.
While coroner’s office officials and investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office have yet to announce Murphy’s cause of death, the Times reported that it likely involves foul play.
Body Found in Barrel Floating Off Malibu Coast
Body Found in Barrel May Be Connected to Rapper Pop Smoke's Murder, Report Claims
How a Few Rich Malibu Families Cut off Access to a Public Beach
Wealthy Malibu Homeowners Who Intentionally Blocked Beach Ordered to Build Expensive Public Access
Malibu Removes Signs Directing Public to Hidden Beaches Blocked by Wealthy Homeowners
Murphy’s body was found Monday, naked and stuffed inside the sealed 55-gallon drum at Malibu Lagoon State Beach.
A maintenance worker at the beach first pulled the barrel ashore on Sunday, but did not open it. The barrel then washed back into the water and was recovered around 10 a.m. Monday, by a lifeguard who opened it and found Murphy’s body.
It is unclear where the barrel came from or whether the tide brought it in. Some witnesses reported seeing it in the water at the beach on Saturday, according to the Times.
An investigation into the circumstances of Murphy’s death remains ongoing.
