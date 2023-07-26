Naked ‘Athletic’ Sex Predator Is Hiding in Colorado Woods, Terrorizing Female Hikers, Police Warn

Authorities outside Denver are warning lone hikers to be on alert for a naked "sex predator" who is chasing and assaulting women on the trail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that the first incident occurred April 3 when a female hiker reported that a man with an athletic build “touched her buttocks.”

Since then, there have been five additional attacks—one in June and four in July in the areas of Conifer and Evergreen, Colorado. One attack occurred at Alderfer Three Sisters Park and the others happened at Flying J. Ranch Park.

“Each time, the suspect’s behavior has become more aggressive, contacting three different women in one day on July 18," the sheriff's office said.

He groped two victims, performed a sex act on him himself and engaged in sexual conversation, according to authorities.

The most recent attack occurred on July 23 when the man approached a female hiker, grabbed her and attempted to “rip off her clothing,” deputies said.

The man has yet to be identified, but has been described as a white male between the ages of 20 to 30 with a “fit/athletic build” and dark-colored hair. He has been reported to carry a “dark-colored bag” in some cases.

In all instances, the suspect was able to avoid further harassment by running off into the woods. Any other potential victims are encouraged to reach out to the sheriff’s office.