Naked ‘Athletic’ Sex Predator Is Hiding in Colorado Woods, Terrorizing Female Hikers, Police Warn - The Messenger
Naked ‘Athletic’ Sex Predator Is Hiding in Colorado Woods, Terrorizing Female Hikers, Police Warn

At least six women have been groped or chased by the attacker in the woods outside Denver

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Multiple female hikers have reported being approached by a naked man at Colorado parks, including Flying J. Rank Park. He has been reported to grope, masturbate in front of and aggressively grab the women.Google Maps

Authorities outside Denver are warning lone hikers to be on alert for a naked "sex predator" who is chasing and assaulting women on the trail.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that the first incident occurred April 3 when a female hiker reported that a man with an athletic build “touched her buttocks.”

Since then, there have been five additional attacks—one in June and four in July in the areas of Conifer and Evergreen, Colorado. One attack occurred at Alderfer Three Sisters Park and the others happened at Flying J. Ranch Park.

“Each time, the suspect’s behavior has become more aggressive, contacting three different women in one day on July 18," the sheriff's office said.

He groped two victims, performed a sex act on him himself and engaged in sexual conversation, according to authorities.

The most recent attack occurred on July 23 when the man approached a female hiker, grabbed her and attempted to “rip off her clothing,” deputies said.

The man has yet to be identified, but has been described as a white male between the ages of 20 to 30 with a “fit/athletic build” and dark-colored hair. He has been reported to carry a “dark-colored bag” in some cases.

In all instances, the suspect was able to avoid further harassment by running off into the woods. Any other potential victims are encouraged to reach out to the sheriff’s office.

