Nacho Cheese Stops Traffic After Truck Crash Causes Spill on Arkansas Highway

Two lanes of Interstate 30 in Arkansas were closed on Tuesday after a truck spill coated the roadway with gallons of goopy nacho cheese.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the spill occurred on the westbound lanes, and a picture shows hundreds of cans of yellow cheese spilled underneath an overpass.
"Taco Tuesday, anyone?" the department tweeted.
Traffic continued after officials cleaned the spill.
