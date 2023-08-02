Nacho Cheese Stops Traffic After Truck Crash Causes Spill on Arkansas Highway - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Nacho Cheese Stops Traffic After Truck Crash Causes Spill on Arkansas Highway

Pictures show what appears to be hundreds of large cans of yellow cheese scattered across the road

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled today on I-30 west near Prescott, Arkansas on August 1, 2023.Arkansas Department of Transportation/Twitter

Two lanes of Interstate 30 in Arkansas were closed on Tuesday after a truck spill coated the roadway with gallons of goopy nacho cheese.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the spill occurred on the westbound lanes, and a picture shows hundreds of cans of yellow cheese spilled underneath an overpass.

"Taco Tuesday, anyone?" the department tweeted.

Read More

Traffic continued after officials cleaned the spill.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.