    NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ Florida

    Florida has become "hostile to Black Americans" under Gov. DeSantis' leadership, the NAACP president wrote.

    Kelly Rissman
    The NAACP Board of Directors issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida saying the state is "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

    "Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state of Florida has become hostile to Black Americans and in direct conflict with the democratic ideals that our union was founded upon," NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson wrote.

    The warning came after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill last Monday that prohibits colleges from spending public funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. 

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
    (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
    He also announced earlier this year that his state would prohibit public schools from participating in a pilot version of an AP African American Studies course, claiming it “lacks educational value.”

    DeSantis also signed the Stop WOKE Act last year, which limited how workplaces and schools can discuss race.

    Florida GOP Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer rebuffed the NAACP's warning on Sunday, tweeting: "Yes, I’m about as Black as I ever been and I’m in Florida safe and sound."

    "Someone tell the race hustlers at the NAACP that we are all good in the sunny and free state of Florida," she added, before listing a number of Black celebrities, athletes and elected officials who live in the state, including T-Pain, Serena Williams, and Rep. Byron Donalds.


