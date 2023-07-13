N.J. Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Charges He Sexually Assaulted 4 Additional Women in Boston

New Jersey attorney Matthew Nilo pleaded not guilty in a Boston court on Thursday following an indictment alleging he sexually assaulted four additional women in a string of attacks between 2007 and 2008.

A grand jury handed down the charges last month after Nilo, 35, was initially accused in May of raping three other women and assaulting a fourth during that same period of time.

In the latest allegations, prosecutors allege Nilo assaulted four women, one of them twice, in Boston's North End neighborhood in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

Matthew Nilo and and fiancée Laura Griffin leave Suffolk Superior Court in Boston together on Thursday, July 13, 2023 after Nilo pleaded not guilty to new charges that he sexually assaulted four additional women in 2007 and 2008.Credit: Christopher Gavin/The Messenger Christopher Gavin/The Messenger

Nilo's fiancée appeared sat in the front row behind him, expressionless, as prosecutors described the attack. One of which, they said, was so violent that the woman was knocked out of her shoes.

The alleged attacks occurred in the same area where Nilo was living at the time, and just across the harbor from Charlestown, where authorities say the four other assaults took place.

The Messenger; Boston: FrankRamspott/ Getty Images

Nilo first appeared in Suffolk Superior Court early last month where he pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and two assault counts.

He was released on June 15 after posting $500,000 bail.

The magistrate ordered Nilo held on an additional $50,000 bail Thursday, and he was briefly taken into custody following the hearing.

He walked out of court later, hand-in-hand with his fiancée.

Nilo was linked to the cases last year when investigators searched a genealogy database that users submit their DNA to, according to prosecutors.

Investigators obtained Nilo's DNA from utensils and drinking glasses he used at corporate events to confirm Nilo as a suspect.

Nilo's DNA allegedly matched with that collected from rape kits, while DNA from a glove worn by a woman who allegedly fought him off was found to be “314 times more likely to belong to Matthew Nilo than any other male in the population," according to Assistant District Attorney Lynn Feigenbaum.

Joseph Cataldo, an attorney representing Nilo, declined to comment to The Messenger regarding whether Nilo or one of his relatives submitted DNA to a database.

But Cataldo has voiced concerns over how the evidence was collected.

"There was not a warrant obtained in this process ... I see that as a violation of the Fourth Amendment," he said.

A Boston woman, who identified herself as Lori, said in June she was raped by Nilo in August 2007.

Lori said she was forced into a car at gunpoint and tried to get away, but "he caught up to me and was able to assault me and rape me."

"He's entitled and he's evil," Lori said of Nilo. "He does things that you wouldn't even want anyone to go through."