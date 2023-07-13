N.J. Attorney Accused of Sexually Assaulting Eight Women Set to Appear in Court on New Charges

Matthew Nilo, the New Jersey attorney accused of sexually assaulting eight women in Boston between 2007 and 2008, will appear in court Thursday to face additional additional charges.

Nilo was initially indicted for raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. He was indicted last month on charges related to attacks on four of additional women.

Nilo, 35, is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on seven new charges handed down by a grand jury: one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

Prosecutors allege Nilo attacked the four women—one of them twice, 11 days apart—in Boston's North End neighborhood in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008.

Authorities say Nilo was living in the North End—which is across the harbor from Charlestown—at the time

"The incidents followed a similar pattern," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said last month. "The victims were attacked while they were walking alone, in the dark, either at night or early in the morning."

Nilo pleaded not guilty to the initial charges and was released on June 15 after posting $500,000 bail.

Nilo's lawyer Joseph Cataldo told The Messenger that Nilo denies "all the allegations, including the latest charges."

Nilo was first identified as a suspect in the attacks after investigators reopened the cases last year.

Authorities linked Nilo to the investigation through searching a genealogy database that users submit their DNA to, according to prosecutors.

The FBI confirmed Nilo as a suspect after they obtained Nilo's DNA from utensils and drinking glasses he used at a corporate event.

New Jersey attorney Matthew Nilo, right, is accused of sexually assaulting eight women in Boston in 2007 and 2008. At left, a police sketch of a potential suspect released 15 years ago after one of the attacks Nilo is now charged for.

Nilo's DNA allegedly matched with that collected from rape kits, while DNA from a glove worn by a woman who allegedly fought him off was found to be “314 times more likely to belong to Matthew Nilo than any other male in the population," according to Assistant District Attorney Lynn Feigenbaum.

"We will release more information at arraignment, but I can tell you today that DNA evidence played a role in these new indictments," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement after Nilo was indicted in late June.

Cataldo declined to comment to The Messenger last month regarding whether Nilo or one of his relatives submitted DNA to a database.

But Cataldo has voiced concerns over how the evidence was collected.

"There was not a warrant obtained in this process ... I see that as a violation of the Fourth Amendment," he said.