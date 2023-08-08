New Hampshire Has Been Sued For Removing A Historical Sign Commemorating Labor Leader and Communist Elizabeth Gurley Flynn

A new lawsuit alleges New Hampshire officials broke state law when they changed a policy in May that paved the way for the removal of a historical marker commemorating an American labor leader and communist, only days after the sign was installed.

Soon after the litigation was filed on Monday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the state followed all policies when removing what he called the "anti-American sign" marking the Concord birthplace of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a 20th-century feminist organizer who was also known as "The Rebel Girl."

Sununu vowed the marker "will not be coming back under my watch."

"America is a free country, and we appreciate their ability to sue the government for a decision they might disagree with — a privilege not afforded to citizens in communist countries," the governor said in a statement shared with The Messenger.

"An avowed communist who benefited from a state funeral in Moscow’s Red Square should not be celebrated in New Hampshire."

According to the Boston Globe, the lawsuit was filed in Merrimack County Superior Court by retired history professor Mary Lee Sargent and progressive activist Arnold Alpert, who both worked for years to have the sign installed.

The complaint, which seeks to have the sign erected again, alleges that by updating the policy and guidelines pertaining to the state's historical highway marker program, officials violated the New Hampshire administrative procedure act, the Globe reported. The law regulates the process agencies and departments must follow to develop and adopt rules.

According to the newspaper, the Flynn marker was unveiled on May 1 and quickly received strong criticism from high-ranking Republicans. The marker policy was updated on May 12 and the sign was ripped down on May 15.

“The marker was illegally removed based on ideological considerations that fly in the face of the historical marker program’s purpose,” Sargent told the Globe.

Sununu told reporters in May the policy was updated to clarify the marker approval process, according to the newspaper.

“I went through the guidelines and policies myself, and I totally understood why there was a lot of confusion,” he said.

Under the revised policy, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has the final say in whether proposed historical markers are approved and whether an existing sign should be taken down, according to the Globe.

The complaint filed in court alleges the policy is invalid and that DNCR Commissioner Sarah C. Stewart did not follow the new regulations because she did not reach out to the State Historical Resources Council prior to removing the Flynn marker, the Globe reported.

“Commissioner Stewart’s conduct was intended to infringe upon the free speech rights of the Plaintiffs/sponsors and, at the very least, were arbitrary and capricious,” the lawsuit alleges.

Stewart, Department of Transportation Commissioner William Cass and the State of New Hampshire are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the DNCR did not return a request for comment from The Messenger on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the DOT declined to comment Tuesday on the lawsuit, and deferred questions to the Department of Justice.

"We will review the complaint and respond as appropriate in court in due courts," DOJ spokesman Michael Garrity wrote in an email Tuesday.

Flynn, born in Concord, New Hampshire on Aug. 7, 1890, was known for delivering intense speeches as a member of the Industrial Workers of the World, with her remarks earning her the "rebel girl" nickname, the newspaper reported.

The now-absent historical marker described Flynn as a "nationally known labor leader, civil libertarian and feminist organizer," according to a photo of the sign published by the Globe.

"As a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, Flynn advocated for women's rights, including supporting their right to vote and access to birth control," the sign read. "She joined the Communist Party in 1936 and was sent to prison in 1952 under the notorious Smith Act."

According to the Globe, Flynn denied the allegations she conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government by force.

Flynn was also a leader in the Communist Party USA. She was given a state funeral in Moscow when she died during a visit to the Soviet Union in 1964.

