Mystery Trucker Terrorizes Pennsylvania Drivers With Flying Frozen Bananas

A Pennsylvania police department is on the hunt for a truck that was caught on video throwing frozen bananas at several cars on a highway.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, a suspect driving westbound on Hex Highway threw frozen bananas at drivers traveling eastbound, according to a Facebook post by the Tilden Township Police Department. The suspect hit five cars, causing some minor damage but no injuries.

As reported by WFMZ, Sgt. Peter Witman said that dash cam video captured by one driver appears to show a light-colored, two-toned pickup truck. It is unknown how many passengers were in the truck.

The incident that was captured on a dash cam shows a banana flying from the truck before hitting the vehicle’s windshield. The victim reported that this cracked their windshield.

Dash cam video shows a banana captured in the air coming from a blurry truck driving on a Pennsylvania highway. Police are unsure how many passengers were in the truck the banana came from. Tilden Township Police Department/Facebook

A similar incident involved a mother driving on the highway with her windows down when frozen bananas were thrown at her car. "She actually was hit with debris, and the remaining debris flew by her and flew into the child seat. Lucky she didn't have her children with her,” Witman told the station.

On July 8, state police reported that a driver had thrown rotten fruit at a vehicle in Upper Tulpehocken Township, but it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police. Witman told WFMZ, “It's extremely serious and extremely dangerous. This could injure, or worse, you could cause vehicle crashes by doing this.”