Mystery Surrounds Unknown Predator Tearing Through Fish Population in Long Island Sound - The Messenger
Mystery Surrounds Unknown Predator Tearing Through Fish Population in Long Island Sound

Anglers are discovering that their fish have been half eaten by the time they reel them in

Blake Harper
Several anglers have shared photos of fish they caught that have been mostly eaten by a mystery predatorConnecticut Fish and Wildlife

A mystery predator is taking massive bites out of fish as they are getting reeled in around Long Island Sound.

Between New York and Connecticut, the Sound's coastline stretches more than 100 miles and is a popular destination for fishing. But some anglers are discovering that their fish have been half eaten by the time they reel them in.

It's not entirely clear what is chomping on fish, though it's believed it may be a sand tiger shark or sand bar (brown) shark, both known to be in the area, per NBC 10 News.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said on Facebook that they "hear of this happening more and more over the past couple of years." In the post, they also asked fishers to share photos of fish they caught that had been bitten up to their gills or head and received dozens of responses.

