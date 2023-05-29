The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Mystery of What Happened to Medal of Honor Recipient Who Served in Korean War Solved as Remains Returned

    Luther Story was 19 when he was killed during intense combat in South Korea

    Chris Harris
    U.S. Army

    The long-missing remains of a soldier who was killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor will be buried on Memorial Day at Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia.

    A statement from the U.S. Army confirms Army Cpl. Luther H. Story is finally back home in Americus, Georgia.

    Story was a member of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, when he was reported killed in action on Sept. 1, 1950.

    Story, who was 19, died during intense combat with the Korean People's Army near Naktong River, South Korea.

    He later was awarded the nation's highest honor, the Medal of Honor, for his heroic actions the day he died. 

    According to the statement, Story's remains were identified in 2021.

    "In October 1950, 11 sets of remains were recovered near Sangde-po, South Korea — eight were identified," says the statement.

    "One set, designated X-260 Tanggok, was thought to be Story, but investigators didn't have enough data to positively identify the remains," the statement adds.

    "X-260 was later transported and buried as an Unknown — with all the unidentified Korean War remains — at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii."

    Story's remains were disinterred in 2021, and they ultimately were identified in April by the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    His remains were identified using dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, the statement says.

    His name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl along with the others still missing from the Korean War.

    A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

