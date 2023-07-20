Mystery Maryland Resident Sets up Illegal Speed Camera to Slow Down Drivers

A resident in Kensington, Maryland, has taken speeding mitigation into his own hands. Crafted from wood, plexiglass, and glue, an unknown resident assembled a fake speed camera in an effort to slow down reckless drivers in the neighborhood.

Situated beneath a sign stating "Traffic Laws Photo Enforced," the fake camera resides near a community library, boasting classics like: "New Driver’s Guide to Things to Not Crash Into," "How to Drive Safely: 49 Expert Tips, Tricks, and Advice for New, Teen Drivers" and "The Original Roadkill Cookbook."

"I totally get the utility factor," Meer stated in a Nextdoor post about the fake camera. "People drive way too fast down McComas [Avenue] and it needs to be safer."

"They're doing 40, 50 miles an hour down the strip," Matthew Fairbank, an area resident, relayed to WUSA9. "Someone actually came down the strip and came into the retaining wall at one point.”

Speaking of the damage that speeding has caused, he added: "My wife's car has lost three mirrors already. I know people down the street down there, his car has been hit a couple of times."

According to the station, neighborhood members said they have complained about the speeding to the county for years and while plans to remake speed bumps and bike lanes were drafted, they were not completed.

Allegedly, the lack of action by officials prompted the appearance of the fake camera, which even succeeded in its mission to slow people down.

"Actually observed people slowing down for the first time since the three years I've been here," Fairbank remarked.

Despite the sign being effective, Fairbank mentioned that the county removed the signs and fake camera, noting that it was "illegal and not a place approved for a speed camera,” even if it's fake.

"I would love to see some legitimate speed cameras. I would love to see speed bumps or humps," Tijan Brown, another Kensington resident, expressed. "I think there’s a more urgent need, and I think that fake speed box is a telltale sign of that."

Confirming the camera in question was fake, Montgomery County police issued a statement to FOX 5 stating, "The 'camera' is not a camera. It was not placed in this area by MCPD, and it is not an MCPD speed camera. The location where the device has been placed is not an approved location for a speed camera."