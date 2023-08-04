Mystery Goats Keep Showing Up at Kansas Car Dealerships — and No One Knows Why

It is a bit of a mystery why two little goats are showing up at car dealerships in a densely populated area of Wichita, Kansas.

Doug Swift of Mid-States Auto Sales told KAKE News on Wednesday that he'd seen something he'd never seen before in all his years of managing a car dealership: a little goat at the front door of his business.

Just trying to get a lost little goat to talk for the camera so we can add the sound to our story. You know, typical Wednesday at the office 😂🐐 but seriously, if you know who owns this sweet lil guy please call 316-262-1616. And trust me… this story is BIZARRE. #KAKENews pic.twitter.com/iJl4thYDAY — Eli Higgins (@EliTheTVGuy) August 3, 2023

"It was just standing right there. It kind of freaked me out, and I was...I just don't see that," Swift recalled. "I mean, there's been dogs on our lot and stuff... [but] when I saw it out of the corner of my eye, I had to double-take it."

"I was just sitting here, and I kind of glanced around the corner of my eyes, and right there at that door was a goat. And I yelled and I said, 'There's a goat out there.' She thought I said 'ghost,' but it was a goat," Swift added.

After catching the goat, Swift says the story became even more peculiar once he discovered that his dealership was not the only one to have a surprise visit from one of the animals.

"They found a different one down there to ICT Cars yesterday," Swift said on Wednesday. "They messaged us because she put it on her Facebook that it was lost, and they messaged us and told us they had one yesterday."

Two little goats had appeared at two separate car dealerships in a busy part of Wichita within one day, but what may be stranger is that no one can seem to find their owners.

"I thought maybe they got away from like, that the project they're using the, you know, to clean up the parks," Swift said. "But I don't believe it is because the guy called the councilman, and he said they weren't losing any. So I don't know if somebody around here just lost it or dropped it off."

While efforts are underway to find the owners, Swift has made arrangements for his new little pal to have a safe, grassy area in a neighbor's backyard to enjoy in the meantime.

Swift also says that no matter what, he’s confident the goat will find a loving home.

"It'll be safe no matter what. So many people reached out that they want it, and there [are] people with goats that want it, so I'm sure it'll find a good home. But I mean, surely someone's missing their goat. Hopefully, someone finds it," Swift said.

Anyone who has information that could help reunite the little goats with their owners is asked to call Mid-States Auto Sales at 316-262-1616.