Mystery Goats Keep Showing Up at Kansas Car Dealerships — and No One Knows Why - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Mystery Goats Keep Showing Up at Kansas Car Dealerships — and No One Knows Why

Two little goats had appeared at two separate car dealerships in a busy part of Wichita within one day, but what may be stranger is that no one can seem to find their owners.

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

It is a bit of a mystery why two little goats are showing up at car dealerships in a densely populated area of Wichita, Kansas.

Doug Swift of Mid-States Auto Sales told KAKE News on Wednesday that he'd seen something he'd never seen before in all his years of managing a car dealership: a little goat at the front door of his business.

"It was just standing right there. It kind of freaked me out, and I was...I just don't see that," Swift recalled. "I mean, there's been dogs on our lot and stuff... [but] when I saw it out of the corner of my eye, I had to double-take it."

Read More

"I was just sitting here, and I kind of glanced around the corner of my eyes, and right there at that door was a goat. And I yelled and I said, 'There's a goat out there.' She thought I said 'ghost,' but it was a goat," Swift added.

After catching the goat, Swift says the story became even more peculiar once he discovered that his dealership was not the only one to have a surprise visit from one of the animals.

"They found a different one down there to ICT Cars yesterday," Swift said on Wednesday. "They messaged us because she put it on her Facebook that it was lost, and they messaged us and told us they had one yesterday."

Two little goats had appeared at two separate car dealerships in a busy part of Wichita within one day, but what may be stranger is that no one can seem to find their owners.

"I thought maybe they got away from like, that the project they're using the, you know, to clean up the parks," Swift said. "But I don't believe it is because the guy called the councilman, and he said they weren't losing any. So I don't know if somebody around here just lost it or dropped it off."

While efforts are underway to find the owners, Swift has made arrangements for his new little pal to have a safe, grassy area in a neighbor's backyard to enjoy in the meantime.

Swift also says that no matter what, he’s confident the goat will find a loving home.

"It'll be safe no matter what. So many people reached out that they want it, and there [are] people with goats that want it, so I'm sure it'll find a good home. But I mean, surely someone's missing their goat. Hopefully, someone finds it," Swift said.

Anyone who has information that could help reunite the little goats with their owners is asked to call Mid-States Auto Sales at 316-262-1616.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.