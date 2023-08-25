Mystery Buyer of 52,000 Acres in SF Bay Area Apparently Planning New City

A mysterious organization may have plans to build an entirely new city near the eastern edge of the San Francisco Bay Area after acquiring some 52,000 acres over the last five years.

Flannery Associates has sent a survey to residents in Solano County about potential support for a “new city with tens of thousands of new homes,” SFGate reported.

Flannery Associates, which is incorporated in Delaware and consequently does not have to report who runs the group, began purchasing parcels of land near Fairfield, roughly 40 miles east of Oakland, in 2018, but has yet to develop on any of the land.

According to SFGate, Flannery Associates now owns the most land of any single group in Solano County.

The secrecy around the land purchases have led to some skepticism about national security concerns, as the parcels almost completely encircle Travis Air Force Base.

According to SFGate, Rep. Mike Thompson — whose district includes some or all of Contra Costa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma and Napa counties — has urged a federal probe of the land grab by the Treasury Department, the Department of Defense and the FBI.

Rio Vista, located on the Sacramento River, is viewed from the air on May 22, 2023, near Rio Vista, California. A mysterious group known as Flannery Associates reportedly wants to build a new city with tens of thousands of new homes near Rio Vista and Fairfield. George Rose/Getty Images

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy wrote in a recent Facebook post that the organization also plans to build “a large solar energy farm, orchards with over a million new trees and over 10,000 acres of new parks and open space.”

The group also reportedly intends to place a formal plan for the unnamed new city on the 2024 local ballot.

The survey also noted that the potential plan would replace Solano County’s existing aqueduct and would be “funded entirely by private sector money.”

Moy wrote on Facebook that the city has received several proposals from Flannery to purchase land at inflated prices in recent years. Moy also said she has been stonewalled in multiple attempts to find out who is behind the organization.

“I tried contacting the firm that is pushing this poll. My email bounced back,” she wrote. “I then searched for the firm elsewhere, but couldn’t locate them. They are yet another mystery in the ongoing saga of Flannery.”