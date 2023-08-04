Mysterious Toxic Purple Cloud Envelops Maine City

Purple vapor continued to pour from the smokestack of a waste management plant in Maine for a second consecutive day on Friday, according to reports.

The pinkish-purple smoke was first spotted on Thursday, emanating from Ecomaine's Portland recycling facility, and again on Friday, WGME reported.

The company's CEO stated on Thursday that the smoke was "probably caused" by a high concentration of iodine in the waste and assured that the problem would be rectified by Friday.

A company spokesperson, Nate Cronauer, told the Portland Press-Herald on Friday that workers noticed the purple cloud around 8:30 a.m. and immediately stopped feeding trash to the boiler. They are now attempting to pinpoint the source of the iodine.

“We’re confident it is purple vapor coming from a source of iodine that came in through the waste stream,” Cronauer explained to the newspaper.

The state Department of Environmental Protection was informed of Friday's incident by Ecomaine staff and planned to assess the situation during a visit to the plant, agency spokesman David Madore told the Press-Herald.

Iodine is a component of numerous pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, inks, photographic chemicals, and animal feed. When vaporized, iodine can cause health problems if directly inhaled.

However, the company stated that direct exposure is unlikely due to the "relatively short time the incident occurred and its location.” As of now, no health alerts have been posted in the Portland area.