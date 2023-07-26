Source of Mysterious Interstellar Radio Signal Discovered by Scientists - The Messenger
Source of Mysterious Interstellar Radio Signal Discovered by Scientists

A mysterious object emits a five-minute pulse every 22 minutes

Published
Luke Funk
JWPlayer

A team of astronomers has discovered a new type of stellar object sending radio signals that challenges their understanding of the physics of neutron stars.

The magnetar, named GPM J1839−10, is 15,000 light-years away from Earth.

The research was published in the journal Nature.

The researchers theorize that it could be a rare type of star with extremely strong magnetic fields that can produce powerful bursts of energy.

It emits radio waves every 22 minutes.

Astronomers expect to see some repeating radio signals in space, but they usually blink on and off much more quickly.

This is the longest period magnetar ever detected.

Astronomers discovered it using a radio telescope in Western Australia.

Lead author of recently published research on the discovery, Dr Natasha Hurley-Walker said, “This remarkable object challenges our understanding of neutron stars and magnetars, which are some of the most exotic and extreme objects in the Universe."

It turns out that telescopes first recorded pulses from the object in the 1980s but no one noticed it, and it stayed hidden in the data for 33 years.

“Every 22 minutes, it emits a five-minute pulse of radio wavelength energy, and it’s been doing that for at least 33 years,” Hurley-Walker said in a news release.

An artist’s impression of the ultra-long period magnetar—a rare type of star with extremely strong magnetic fields that can produce powerful bursts of energy.
An artist’s impression of the ultra-long period magnetar—a rare type of star with extremely strong magnetic fields that can produce powerful bursts of energy.ICRAR

“Whatever mechanism is behind this is extraordinary.”

The scientists said the discovery raises questions about the formation and evolution of magnetars and could shed light on the origin of mysterious phenomena such as fast radio bursts.

