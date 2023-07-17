Mysterious ‘Emergency’ Halts All Traffic on Crimean Bridge: Reports

Russian media is reporting that an unspecified "emergency" has halted all traffic on the Crimean Kerch bridge linking Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kerson region to the Crimean Peninsula.

Other reports are indicating that the span may have partially collapsed due to a missile strike with major damage to the 145th bridge support.

The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that explosions were heard on the bridge, according to Reuters.

The Moscow-appointed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, confirmed there was an issue with the 145th bridge support, but didn't cite a cause.

This picture taken on October 14, 2022 shows damaged parts of the Kerch Bridge that links Crimea to Russia, which was hit by a blast on October 8, 2022. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

The health ministry in Russia’s Krasnodar region, located at the eastern end of the bridge, said two people were killed in an unspecified accident on the bridge and their daughter was injured, the Associated Press reported.

“Law enforcement agencies and relevant services are at work. I spoke to the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Savelyev, and measures are being taken to ameliorate the situation,” said Aksyonov, CNN reported.

Igor Mikhailichenko, deputy chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea, was traveling to the scene, he added.

Aksyonov urged residents and those traveling to and from Crimea to choose an alternative land route.

The nearly 12-mile bridge is the longest in Europe. It carries both road and rail traffic.

Russia's Grey Zone channel, a heavily followed Telegram channel affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, reported that there were two strikes on the bridge, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media appear to reveal damage to the bridge.

Russian authorities in Crimea claimed last week that their military forces shot down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch and briefly suspended traffic on the Kerch bridge then, the Associated Press reported.

Reports of the current emergency were first reported on Twitter on the OSINTechnical account.

Another account, quoting Russian media, reported that an "extraordinary event" took place in the area of ​​the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar region.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally still recognized as part of Ukraine.

The bridge was severely damaged when a fuel tanker exploded and destroyed a large section of the road last October.

The Kremlin was quick to blame Kyiv for the explosion. Putin claimed that it was an act of “sabotage” by Ukrainian security services.

Ukraine admitted only indirectly to the attack months later, noted Reuters.