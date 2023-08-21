Mysterious Aircraft Carrying ‘Dangerous Goods’ Seized in Zambia After Request to Hide Flight Data - The Messenger
Mysterious Aircraft Carrying ‘Dangerous Goods’ Seized in Zambia After Request to Hide Flight Data

Upon inspection, the jet's contents revealed American currency, weapons, and items resembling gold bars

Madeline Fitzgerald
A mysterious private jet originating from Egypt was detained in Zambia on August 14 after officials suspected it was involved in a gold scam.

Before being detained, the jet's owners are alleged to have requested FlightAware, a plane tracking site, not to track the aircraft, according to Al Jazeera.

The Zambian Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) intervened after receiving “information that a chartered aircraft carrying dangerous goods had landed at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport,” Al Jazeera reports.

A mysterious private jet, with origins in Egypt, was detained in Zambia on August 14.Getty Images

Upon inspection, the jet's contents revealed American currency, weapons, and items resembling gold bars. Zambian officials suspect these bars were composed of less valuable materials, such as copper.

“This has been a clear case of scamming, gold scamming,” Nason Banda, the director of the DEC, stated, as reported by the New York Times.

Following the plane's seizure, Zambian authorities arrested 13 individuals linked to the flight. Among the detained were six Egyptians, four Zambians, and individuals from Latvia, Spain, and the Netherlands.

The Egyptian detainees did not attend their scheduled court date, with their lawyers attributing their absences to illness.

Egypt’s state news agency reported that the jet had “passed all safety and security inspections,” as reported by the Times.

In a related development, an Egyptian journalist who had previously investigated the jet was briefly detained by officials but was later released.

