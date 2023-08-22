‘My Dog Ate My Passport’ — Lovable Pooch Puts Owner’s Destination Wedding at Risk

A Massachusetts couple is set to tie the knot soon, but their dog Chickie may have other plans.
Chickie, short for Chicken Cutlet, devoured Donato Frattaroli's passport days before Frattaroli and his fiancé are set to get married in Italy. Frattaroli said their 1-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever chewed multiple pages of his passport right after he and his fiancé filled out the intention of marriage forms at City Hall.
The South Boston couple — who plans to get married on Aug. 31 in Italy — has reached out to state and federal officials for help, according to WCVB Boston.
"I'm just a little stressed," Frattaroli said Saturday. "Luckily, Congressman (Stephen) Lynch's office and Sen. (Ed) Markey's office have been super responsive. They've been in touch, at least with me and the State Department to try to expedite things and get a new passport. Keep my fingers crossed and hopefully, everything will work itself out.”
Frattaroli and his hopefully soon-to-be-wife are scheduled to fly to Italy on Friday. He said if he can't expedite his passport soon enough, his fiancé and their wedding guests will fly to Italy without him.
