Mustached Coronation Guest Posts Video Proving He’s Not ‘Meghan Markle in Disguise’

A guest who attended King Charles III's coronation over the weekend has dismissed rumors that he was actually Meghan Markle dressed in an elaborate disguise.

Sir Karl Jenkins, a 79-year-old composer from Wales whose music was performed at the event, was spotted wearing a thick mustache and large, aviator-style glasses.

Some social media users became convinced that Jenkins was actually Markle trying to sneak in to the event undercover.

"I look this way all the time," Jenkins said in a TikTok post. "I've had the mustache since I was 18 years old."

"So that's it. Nothing sinister about it or surprising it all," he added.

Prince Harry attended the historic event in-person, while Markle stayed in Southern California with their two children.

In March, the couple was asked to leave their British home after Harry published a memoir detailing his life inside the "surreal fishbowl" of the royal family.