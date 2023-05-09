Musk’s Starlink Is Rare Internet Provider That Customers Love

A new survey shows customers of Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet are largely happy with the service, even though it's generally slower than traditional internet service providers.
Compared to fixed-line internet providers, respondents were far more likely to recommend Starlink to friends and family, especially in rural areas, according to new data from analytics firm Ookla.
Starlink operates via thousands of small satellites that orbit the Earth at low altitudes, beaming Wi-Fi down to areas that otherwise have difficulty with broadband access.
Starlink, owned by Musk's SpaceX, has a median download speed of roughly 65 Mbps. That's significantly slower than the 204 Mbps average for fixed broadband providers in urban areas. In rural areas, Starlink's speeds are somewhat closer to traditional ISPs: about 72 Mbps, compared to 100 Mbps.
Still, some Starlink subscribers have complained of poor customer service, sometimes waiting weeks to receive assistance -- though that is not a unique issue for internet providers.
"You can never talk to anyoe," customer April Vaught, who was forced to create a new account after encountering issues with Starlink's hardware, told PCMag. "It is all done by messaging."
With a new array of 56 satellites launched on May 4, the company expects speeds to gradually improve. It now has over 4,000 satellites orbiting the planet, with plans to increase that number tenfold.
