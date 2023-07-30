Musk Reinstates Kanye’s Twitter Account After Getting Bounced for Antisemitic Symbol - The Messenger
Musk Reinstates Kanye’s Twitter Account After Getting Bounced for Antisemitic Symbol

Rapper won't, however, be able to monetize his account, according to report

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Twitter — rebranded as "X" — reinstated Kanye's West account Saturday after he was suspended eight months ago for violating the platform's standards by posting an antisemitic symbol.

West — who now goes by "Ye" — will not, however, be able to monetize his account, nor will advertisements appear next to his posts, Elon Musk's company told the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the change.

West late last year posted a picture on his account of a swastika merged with the Star of David.

Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist," suspended Ye's account in December shortly after the post , saying it violated the social media platform’s rule against incitement to violence. 

He also said then that he wanted to "punch" the rapper for posting the Nazi swastika.

“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence,” Musk noted in a posted “Twitter Spaces” question-and-answer roundtable later. “That’s not cool," he added.

Kanye West — now known as "Ye" — makes the scene in Los Angeles late last year.
Kanye West — now known as "Ye" — makes the scene in Los Angeles late last year.

Pre-Musk Twitter had earlier restricted Ye’s account after he vowed to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

A source told the Journal that West's account was reinstated this time after "assurances" were provided that he wouldn't use the platform to spread antisemitic or "otherwise harmful language."

As of late Saturday, West had not yet tweeted.

He has frequently been attacked for antisemitic comments, which cost him lucrative business partnerships with Adidas, Gap and Footlocker.

After he was dumped by Twitter last year he appeared on an Alex Jones' podcast saying he "liked" Hitler and defended Nazis.

