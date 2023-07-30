Musk Reinstates Kanye’s Twitter Account After Getting Bounced for Antisemitic Symbol
Rapper won't, however, be able to monetize his account, according to report
Twitter — rebranded as "X" — reinstated Kanye's West account Saturday after he was suspended eight months ago for violating the platform's standards by posting an antisemitic symbol.
West — who now goes by "Ye" — will not, however, be able to monetize his account, nor will advertisements appear next to his posts, Elon Musk's company told the Wall Street Journal, which was the first to report the change.
West late last year posted a picture on his account of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Musk, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist," suspended Ye's account in December shortly after the post , saying it violated the social media platform’s rule against incitement to violence.
- Elon Musk Reinstates Twitter Account Flagged for Inappropriate Images of Children
- Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Purge All Inactive Accounts
- AOC Blasts Parody AOC Twitter Account That Interacted with Musk: ‘Careful of What You See’
- Twitter May be Getting into Blogging with New ‘Articles’ Feature
- ADL Chief Warns Twitter Against Giving Platform to ‘Obvious Antisemite’ Tucker Carlson After Show Debut
He also said then that he wanted to "punch" the rapper for posting the Nazi swastika.
“I personally wanted to punch Kanye, so that was definitely inciting me to violence,” Musk noted in a posted “Twitter Spaces” question-and-answer roundtable later. “That’s not cool," he added.
Pre-Musk Twitter had earlier restricted Ye’s account after he vowed to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”
A source told the Journal that West's account was reinstated this time after "assurances" were provided that he wouldn't use the platform to spread antisemitic or "otherwise harmful language."
As of late Saturday, West had not yet tweeted.
He has frequently been attacked for antisemitic comments, which cost him lucrative business partnerships with Adidas, Gap and Footlocker.
After he was dumped by Twitter last year he appeared on an Alex Jones' podcast saying he "liked" Hitler and defended Nazis.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Viral Photo Shows Aftermath of Florida Patrol Car Struck by Lightning With Deputy InsideNews
- Cops, Ambulances Seen at Home ‘At Least Twice’ Before Murder-Suicide of Cancer Doc, Baby: NeighborNews
- Florida Man Accused of Beating an Elderly Man to Death For Hitting a Car He Mistook as His OwnNews
- YouTube Chef Admits to Murdering, Dismembering Alleged Lover, Putting Body in SuitcaseNews
- UK Reverses Course, Won’t Force Wrongly Convicted Residents To Pay Back Their Prison Living ExpensesNews
- Toddler Shot in Head While Sleeping After Stray Bullet Breaks Through Wall of New Orleans ApartmentNews
- An All-Out Brawl Broke Out After White Boaters Attacked A Black Riverboat Worker in Alabama — Now It’s Spilled onto Social MediaNews
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Full List of Arrests, Charges Stemming from Kai Cenat Union Square RiotNews
- Monkeys Found Stuffed in Backpack at Border in Attempt to Smuggle Them Into US From MexicoNews
- Troopers Who Refused Vaccination Win Legal Fight to Return to State PoliceNews
- North Korean Hackers Targeted Russian Missile Maker Amid Food-for-Arms SwapNews