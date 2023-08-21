Elon Musk Blocks Actor James Woods After Tiff, An Option He Plans to Deny Everyone Else
The conservative actor says he has discovered that the X owner is 'just another greedy capitalist'
After Elon Musk and actor James Woods went at it on Musk's social media platform over the weekend, the owner of X did what he wants to deny everyone else the power to do: He blocked Woods.
Musk blocked the actor just days after he announced he was about to bar users of X, formerly known as Twitter, the ability to block people harassing them or spewing garbage they don't support or even care to read.
Only direct messages could continue to be blocked under the new policy, Musk said.
Woods, a one-time defender of Musk, and the Tesla CEO began arguing on X Friday.
The actor, ironically, was particularly upset about losing the ability to block people.
If Musk institutes that policy, Woods warned in a tweet, he “will have no choice but to retire from this site.”
He added: “Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X are mere pawns to turn the site into an electronic shopping mall."
The "man I thought was a defender of free speech is just another greedy capitalist. Disappointing, but not surprising," Woods wrote.
In fact, advertiser tweets seem to suddenly be inundating the social media platform, relentlessly repeating commercial messages among users' tweets.
Musk snapped back at Woods on Saturday, “Then delete your account.”
He also mocked in a response to another tweet: “I’m having a good time blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste?”
Woods conceded in his response to Musk blocking him that it's "his prerogative." The actor just wants the same prerogative.
"That's my point," he noted.
