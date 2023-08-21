Elon Musk Blocks Actor James Woods After Tiff, An Option He Plans to Deny Everyone Else - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Elon Musk Blocks Actor James Woods After Tiff, An Option He Plans to Deny Everyone Else

The conservative actor says he has discovered that the X owner is 'just another greedy capitalist'

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

After Elon Musk and actor James Woods went at it on Musk's social media platform over the weekend, the owner of X did what he wants to deny everyone else the power to do: He blocked Woods.

Musk blocked the actor just days after he announced he was about to bar users of X, formerly known as Twitter, the ability to block people harassing them or spewing garbage they don't support or even care to read.

Only direct messages could continue to be blocked under the new policy, Musk said.

Elon Musk
SpaceX and X owner Elon Musk is planning to slash the blocking option for everyone using his social media platform — except for him.Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

Woods, a one-time defender of Musk, and the Tesla CEO began arguing on X Friday.

The actor, ironically, was particularly upset about losing the ability to block people.

Read More

If Musk institutes that policy, Woods warned in a tweet, he “will have no choice but to retire from this site.” 

He added: “Musk, whom I once championed, is only doing this to protect his advertisers anyway. Users of X are mere pawns to turn the site into an electronic shopping mall."

The "man I thought was a defender of free speech is just another greedy capitalist. Disappointing, but not surprising," Woods wrote.

In fact, advertiser tweets seem to suddenly be inundating the social media platform, relentlessly repeating commercial messages among users' tweets.

Musk snapped back at Woods on Saturday, “Then delete your account.”

He also mocked in a response to another tweet: “I’m having a good time blocking people who complain that blocking is going away. How does the medicine taste?”

Woods conceded in his response to Musk blocking him that it's "his prerogative." The actor just wants the same prerogative.

"That's my point," he noted.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.