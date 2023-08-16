Musician Who Wrote Song for Katy Perry Missing in Beverly Hills

A singer and songwriter who once wrote a song for Katy Perry has been missing for nearly two months.
Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29, according to the California Attorney General's Office.
Leierth-Segura's writing credits include the 2013 Katy Perry song "Walking on Air."
She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 5-foot-10 and weighs 125 pounds. Authorities believe she was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion with California plate 6KZJ725.
A friend of Leierth-Segura, Liz Montgomery, posted about her disappearance on Instagram.
"We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her," Montgomery said. "If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out immediately."
She also said that Leierth-Segura's family in Sweden is "pleading" for assistance and that "time is of the essence."
ABC7 reported that her 19-year-old cat is also missing.
"I would like to think nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah," Cecilia Foss, a friend of Leierth-Segura, told the station.
Her landlord told the station that she was recently evicted. Friends and neighbors said she was struggling to pay rent.
Anyone with information regarding Leierth-Segura's disappearance should contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2184.
