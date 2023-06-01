The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Musician Receives Penn Medicine’s First Robotic Kidney Transplant

    A Delaware man makes history by becoming the first patient to receive a robotic kidney transplant at Penn Medicine

    Aysha Qamar
    Princeton Medical Center Princeton Medical Center

    In a first for the institution, a man received a robotic kidney transplant from Penn Medicine, CBS News reported. Identified as Alvin Fisher, the Delaware musician had suffered for years with kidney failure. However, through a connection on Facebook, he got the opportunity to restart his life and continue making music. Fisher underwent a living donor transplant operation in September, with the aid of a robot at Penn Medicine, becoming the institution's first patient to have a robotic kidney transplant.

    "I'm feeling great, fantastic," Fisher told CBS News. "I was like OK, I'm a technical guy. I’m 'Star Trek' all the way."

    Alvin Fisher, first robotic kidney transplant patient
    Alvin Fisher, first robotic kidney transplant patient CBS News/ Screenshot

    According to his doctor, Salma Shaikhouni, the robotic transplant helps patients recover more quickly after surgery. "There isn't a large incision to go in, and instead a smaller incision is made, which results in smaller scars but also easier healing for the patient," Shaikhouni explained.

    Read More

    Fisher received his robotic transplant from a living donor. He connected with his donor on Facebook, opting for this route instead of waiting on the transplant list. "I was blown away, actually," Fisher said. "I broke down in tears.” He continued, "I tell her all the time, 'I love you.' I told her husband, 'Don't be jealous.'”

    According to Shaikhouni, receiving a kidney from a living donor is not only quicker but also better for the recipient. Robotics simply make the surgery and recovery process easier for those who can safely live with one kidney. "For me, it's very exciting to be able to care for patients on the other side and see them recover quicker," Shaikhouni expressed.

    Before finding his donor, Fisher created a website detailing his journey. Now that he has met his goal and successfully undergone his transplant, he is using the platform to raise awareness about kidney transplants.

