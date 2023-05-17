Musician, 74, Gets High School Diploma 50 Years After He Was Expelled for His Hairstyle
Blues performer Otis Taylor got kicked out of Denver's Manual High School because of his hair in the 1960s but recently picked up his diploma.
Otis Taylor stood out when he walked across the stage at his Manual High School graduation this week. At 74-years-old, the blues musician was much older than the other graduates.
And it wasn't the first time he stood out at the Denver school.
As a student there in the 1960s, Taylor gained attention for his James Brown-esque hairstyle. Some of it, particularly from the school’s administrators, was less than positive.
"The whole school district was coming down on people who didn't look how they wanted you to look,” Taylor told CBS News Colorado in a recent interview.
When the school gave Taylor an ultimatum — get a haircut or leave school — he left.
Taylor told CBS News that his parents were upset, about the expulsion and his hair.
Later when he got in trouble for underage drinking, his father let him sit in jail for three days. After bailing him out, the older Taylor immediately took Otis to a barbershop.
In recent years, many Black students have spoken out about being penalized in school for their hair. Some states, like California and New York, have even passed laws banning discrimination based on hairstyles.
Now Denver Public Schools are trying to right the wrong of the discrimination Taylor experienced by offering the award-winning musician his diploma.
“Today is a day that we rectify the failures of the past," Auon'tai Anderson, vice president of the Denver School Board, said, according to CBS News. "I know what Otis experienced along with others will no longer happen in the state of Colorado."
