Music Festival with Alleged Neo-Nazi Ties Near Southern Border Sparks Furor Among Residents

An upcoming heavy metal festival planned at an underground music club in south central El Paso has some residents up in arms, amid fears the venue is connected to Neo-Nazi and other fascist groups.
Locals in the border city became concerned after hearing that Ancient Rites Through Native Pride (ARTNP)— a Los Angeles-based group known to be involved in fascist ideologies —would be holding a two-day event at The Dungeon in the South-Central neighborhood next month.
"We've seen that before. We've seen far-right ideologies come into the community and they devastated it" — resident Andrew Martinez said to KTSM, making reference to the 2019 Walmart massacre that targeted Hispanic shoppers and left 23 dead.
A search of recent show listings at the nightclub indicates that they cater more to fans of black metal — an extreme sub-genre of heavy metal that is extremely popular in Texas, containing anti-Christian, Satanic, and Paganistic lyrical themes.
The owner of the venue, identified by KTSM only as "Christian," said that, while he never censors the bands who play at The Dungeon, he has never seen or heard any performers spouting messages of hate at the club.
“I know some of the guys came from California and they approached me, and asked me if we could have their event here. And I said, ‘Yeah, just like anybody else,'” he said to the station.
The Autumn Equinox Celebration, organized by ARTNP, was scheduled for Sept. 22 and 23, but "Christian" said that The Dungeon is now closed and that the show likely won't happen.
Bands that had been set to perform at the festival included California's 1932, Hammerlock and Ritual Combat, along with Florida's A Killing Tradition, Evil Incarnate from Illinois, Milwaukee's Sacrificial Massacre and local favorites Thornspawn and Scum.
Martinez said he fears the event will still happen but at a different location in El Paso.
"I don't feel safe with this happening," Martinez said. "I don't know what to do, but I want to do something to ensure that there's no safe space for far-right extremist ideologies in El Paso."
The concert was first announced in March.
