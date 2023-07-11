Murders Are Down 92% In El Salvador After Controversial Mass Incarceration Push - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Murders Are Down 92% In El Salvador After Controversial Mass Incarceration Push

Human rights organizations believe at least 153 people have died in custody since the start of Bukele's crackdown

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

El Salvador has seen a drastic drop in its homicide rate since implementing an unprecedented incarceration campaign, jailing anyone suspected of being involved in the notorious MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Frequently considered one of the world's most dangerous countries, El Salvador has seen homicides drop roughly 92% compared with 2015 figures. The jailing campaign has been hugely popular among residents, with 90% supporting President Nayib Bukele, who launched the crackdown in March 2022.

However, activists claim the country's "war on gangs" comes with a heavy price, as innocent civilians are often swept up in raids and rarely given timely trials. Human rights organization Cristosal believes at least 153 people have died in custody since the start of Bukele's crackdown. In many cases, inmates' bodies showed signs of torture, strangulation, and physical abuse. Approximately 65,000 people — roughly 1% of the country's population — have been jailed as part of the anti-gang initiative. In 2000, the nation had just 7,754 people behind bars, according to data from World Prison Brief.

A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved overnight to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT)on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador.
A second group of 2,000 detainees are moved overnight to the mega-prison Terrorist Confinement Centre (CECOT)on March 15, 2023 in Tecoluca, El Salvador.Handout/Presidencia El Salvador/Getty Images
Read More

The Central American country now has the world's highest incarceration rate, approximately double that of the U.S., as reported by the Journal.

The country's new Center for Confining Prison is thought to be the largest in the Americas and can house up to 40,000 inmates at a time. Bukele posted a video of hundreds of inmates being processed at the new facility on his Twitter account in early March. Up to that point, La Esperanza, formerly the country's largest prison, squeezed 33,000 inmates into a space designed for just 10,000 people.

Coinciding with the crackdown, the number of Salvadorans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has declined sharply, dropping to 36,500 in the eight months leading up to June from 65,000 in the same period a year prior, as per the Journal.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.