Murdered New Jersey Councilwoman Knew Suspect from Church, Police Say

An arrest has been made months after the shooting death of New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, and police say it was someone she knew from church.

Dwumfour was shot insider her car in Sayreville on February 1.

Today prosecutors said they had arrested and charged Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Bynum is accused of first-degree Murder, second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, and second-degree Possession of a Handgun for an Unlawful Purpose.

Police say the suspect knew the victim, having worked with her at the Champions Royal Assembly Church in Newark, NJ.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin told reporters he wanted the community to know his office understands the pain being felt over the Councilwoman's death.

"I did not know Eunice, I wish I had," the AG said. "But I know she was a public servant and I think for all of us in public service, today and every day let us use her memory to recommit ourselves to the work that we do to make this state great and to keep us safe."

Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone did not take any questions from reporters as she told reporters that they had arrested the suspect "without incident."

"This was a very complex, extensive case," Ciccone said. "No arrest will ever bring back the late Councilwoman, however I do trust that justice will be found through the criminal justice process."

The prosecutor said police tracked down Bynum's connection to Dwumfour through her phone contacts, with the acronym FCF. Investigators believe this stands for the Fire Congress Fellowship, which was a church the victim was associated with and is linked with the Champions Royal Assembly Church.

Bynam is being held pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.