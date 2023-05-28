Murdered Cash App Founder Bob Lee ‘Threw Money Around Like Confetti,’ Says Party Scene Pal (Exclusive)

Six weeks after Cash App founder Bob Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco, those who knew him from an extravagant underground party scene called "The Lifestyle" tell The Messenger about the man who was known for working hard and playing hard before his violent death.

"It's all anyone is talking about," says a "Lifestyle" participant named Meg, who authenticated herself as part of the scene by sharing group texts and social media messages.

"He was known, and really everyone seemed to like him very much," Meg adds of Lee, 43. "So for this to happen ... it really blows my mind."

Lee was one of the wealthy San Franciscans who allegedly used recreational drugs and engaged in casual sex as part of "The Lifestyle," according to a Wall Street Journal investigation.

Known for his lavish spending at clubs and bars, "he threw money around like confetti," Meg says of Lee.

"It only took one look to know that he was rich and powerful."

Cash App founder Bob Lee was stabbed to death on April 4. Credit: Bob Lee/Twitter

Meg — along with two other men who are also part of that scene — stress "The Lifestyle" is not a specific group of people, but a casual community united around permissiveness.

In addition to meeting at bars and underground clubs, participants often gather at house parties, they say. The events would often include a DJ, dancing, sex and drugs.

"It's a vibe," a male participant, who is also a tech executive, told The Messenger.

"It's not like there's a membership list. It's casual."

Within the affluent community of partygoers, Lee stood out. "Always women around him," says the tech exec. "A lot of gorgeous women liked him a lot.

"It's all about open relationships, sexual freedom and not a lot of judgement," the tech exec continued. "It sounds shocking to some people, but it's really not. It's just a lot of warm people who are enjoying their lives."

Authorities believe Lee's involvement in those social circles may have cost him his life.

Prosecutors say outsourcing entrepreneur Nima Momeni, 38, stabbed Lee in the chest after a confrontation at a house party on April 4.

Momeni pleaded not guilty to a murder charge on May 18 and is being held without bail.

His attorney, Paula Canny, did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Investigators said the two men had a dispute over Momeni's sister, Khazar Momeni Elyassnia.

Khazar, 37, is married to Dr. Dino Elyassnia, a prominent San Francisco plastic surgeon. Her attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

Khazar Elyassnia arrives for her brother Nima Momeni's court appearance on on May 18, 2023, in San Francisco. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal reports that Lee told friends he allegedly had a casual relationship with Khazar and had also been involved with a woman Momeni had once dated.

Lee was found with three stab wounds in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood in the early hours of April 4 after calling 911 himself.

He later died at a hospital.

Lee was a father of two teen children with his wife, Krista Lee, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reports that the pair were still close.

Nima Momeni in court at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on May 18, 2023.(Photo by Paul Kuroda-Pool/Getty Images)

When he died, Lee was MobileCoin's chief product officer.

Prior to that, he had a key role in developing Cash App while serving as chief technology officer for Square, the company now called Block, which launched the mobile payment service.

Along with his business success, Lee is remembered for being loyal and generous, according to friends, who told the Wall Street Journal he once spontaneously booked and paid for a group trip to Tulum, Mexico.

They also acknowledged his lifestyle involving all-night raves and drug use.

Lee's autopsy confirmed the presence of cocaine, ketamine and ecstasy at the time of his death.

But participants stress that Lee's violent death is an anomaly, and not indicative of being part of "The Lifestyle."

"Look, I get that it makes headlines," says Meg. "But jealousy and fighting and violence isn't what it's all about. It's about living a life of pleasure and joy, not strife. So that's why it's hit everyone so hard."