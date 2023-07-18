Murder Suspect in TikTok-Viral Cold Case Has Case Dismissed in Rare Acquittal

After Sarah Turney turned to TikTok to reopen the case of her half-sister Alissa, who disappeared in 2001, their father Michael Turney was arrested and accused of murdering Alissa. However, an Arizona judge has now dismissed the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sam Myers threw out the case against Michael, citing Rule 20, which stipulates that an acquittal must be delivered if there is "no substantial evidence to support a conviction," as reported by the Arizona Republic.

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old went on trial for second-degree murder in Phoenix. His defense argued that there was substantial evidence that his stepdaughter Alissa had run away from home after Michael allegedly found a note saying she had gone to California.

However, prosecutors contended that Michael had been a controlling parent and had a difficult relationship with Alissa. While police did not initially suspect foul play, NBC News reported that the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit reopened the case and determined there was foul play. Alissa had left her cell phone and keys behind, and $1,800 in her bank account had gone untouched.

After executing a search warrant on Michael’s home in 2008, investigators found surveillance footage dating back to the 1980s. However, they found no footage from the day Alissa disappeared.

In addition, investigators found 19 high-caliber assault rifles, two handmade silencers, a van filled with gasoline cans, and 26 handmade explosive devices filled with gunpowder and roofing nails. They also discovered a 98-page manifesto in which Michael accused the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers of involvement in the alleged kidnapping and murder of Alissa. He had planned to blow up the union hall in revenge, intending to die in the process.

Michael pleaded guilty to possessing these devices and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

After hearing five days of testimony from witnesses in the state’s case, the defense attorneys submitted a motion for acquittal. Judge Myers ruled in their favor, dismissing all charges against Michael. As Newsweek reported, legal experts said it is uncommon for a judge to acquit a trial before allowing it to go to a jury, but it does occasionally happen.

"Usually, judges will let these types of cases go to the jury," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, told Newsweek. "Obviously, it's a circumstantial case. But the law states that circumstantial evidence is entitled to as much weight as direct evidence, and there's plenty of circumstantial evidence in this case."

Rahmani suggested that the state will likely appeal the case and argue that there was a motive and opportunity.