Murder Suspect Arrested in Nothing But Undies After Police Hunt

A 30-hour manhunt came to a close on Monday as police arrested a murder suspect who was wearing only his jail-issued boxer shorts, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Eric James Abril fled from a hospital in Roseville, California, at around 3 a.m. Sunday, after being transported from jail to be treated for an unknown medical issue on Thursday, according to KCRA.

The 35-year-old had been arrested in April for his alleged involvement in a shootout with law enforcement in which he struck a California Highway Patrol officer and took two people hostage, killing one of them, the outlet reported.

While in the hospital, the 35-year-old was under 24-hour supervision of a guard but managed to escape the facility.

Police said they received nearly 70 tips as to his whereabouts, and he was found Monday at around 12:20 p.m. hiding out in a green belt in Rocklin, California, according to a release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested inmate Eric Abril on July 10 in Rocklin, California, after a 30-hour manhunt following his escape from a hospital overnight on July 9. Placer County Sheriff's Office

A nearby resident spotted Abril’s orange jumpsuit near the creek by his home and alerted the authorities, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“I said, ‘We got the guy, he’s got to be right here,’” resident Bill Sanchez told the outlet. “He didn’t alert, didn’t try and run. Standing there in his underwear.”

After his arrest, Abril was transferred back to the hospital he had escaped from but was under the guard of six SWAT team members this time, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said at a press conference Monday.

The investigation into Abril’s escape revealed he was “able to defeat his restraints,” sheriff’s officials told the Sacramento Bee. Woo told the outlet that there was “no evidence” that the guard in charge of watching Abril had fallen asleep during the inmate’s overnight escape.

“I’m concerned with the fact that this occurred, obviously,” Woo told the outlet. “And we’ll be doing a full investigation when the time is right.”