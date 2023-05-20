Murder Suspect Arrested After Being Accidentally Shot By Toddler

A toddler in Indiana accidentally shot two people with a gun the 3-year-old got a hold of Thursday night, leading police to arrest one of the victims on an active murder warrant out of Illinois, according to reports.

After the victims were treated at a local emergency room with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police arrested Trayshaun Smith, 23, of Lafayette, Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department told WFLI.



Smith was arrested in connection to a homicide in Cook County, Illinois.

The other victim was the child’s mother, according to WTHR.

"It was determined that a three-year-old child at that location accessed a gun and fired one round striking two people," Hartman told ABC News.

The Lafayette Police Department is coordinating with the Markham Police Department in Cook County, Illinois, regarding the arrest, the outlet reports.

Thursday’s shooting is the third this year in Lafayette involving children under 6 pulling the trigger, WFLI reports: a 1-year-old boy was killed by his sibling, 5, and a 3-year-old boy shot himself in the leg.

Hartman, of the Lafayette Police Department, and someone from the Markham Police Department could not immediately be reached for a request for comment on the arrest.



