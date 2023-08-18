Murder Charges Upgraded Against Reserve Deputy in Deadly Mississippi Church Shooting

Prosecutors upgraded murder charges this week against a Mississippi reserve sheriff’s deputy accused of gunning down a man in a church parking lot during a service, according to a report.
George Ryan Walters, 43, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the April slaying of James Corey Donald, 45, in Jones County. But the charge was ultimately upgraded to first-degree murder, prosecutors told local outlet WDAM.
Walters, a reserve sheriff’s deputy who was off-duty at the time of the slaying, also worked on the security team at The Rock Church, WDAM reported, citing officials.
Surveillance video shows Walters and Donald exchanging words outside the door of the church on April 2, a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent previously testified.
The encounter turned physical when Walters allegedly punched Donald in the face, the agent testified, according to WDAM. It was not immediately clear what prompted the alleged attack.
As Donald was running away, Walters allegedly shot him in the back, then kicked the downed man in the head, according to the testimony.
A service was underway inside the church at the time of the bloodshed, WDAM previously reported. Donald later died of his wounds at a hospital in Laurel.
- Mississippi Deputies Fired After Allegedly Torturing 2 Black Men for Hours
- Murdered New Jersey Councilwoman Knew Suspect from Church, Police Say
- Walmart Employee, 2 Others Charged in Deadly Shooting Inside Florida Store
- Aaron Hernandez’s Brother DJ Arrested on Suspicion of Planning School Shootings
- Trio of San Antonio Police Officers Charged with Murder After Shooting Woman Inside Her Home
- Charges Dropped Against Chicago Mother and 14-Year-Old Son in Fatal Shooting
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin initially indicated that Donald may have made a grab for Walter’s gun, but that claim was neither mentioned in nor supported by the court testimony, according to WDAM.
Under Mississippi law, first-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison upon conviction, and is defined, in part, as being “done with deliberate design to effect the death of the person killed, or of any human being.”
Second-degree murder is defined in the state as being “done in the commission of an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart, regardless of human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual.” A jury can hand down a life sentence for second-degree murder, but if they are unable to agree on that penalty the court can impose a sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years.
In addition to first-degree murder, Walters is charged with aggravated assault.
Walters’ next court date, which is expected to include his arraignment, was not immediately scheduled.
It was not immediately clear whether Walters had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews