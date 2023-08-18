Murder Charges Upgraded Against Reserve Deputy in Deadly Mississippi Church Shooting

Prosecutors upgraded murder charges this week against a Mississippi reserve sheriff’s deputy accused of gunning down a man in a church parking lot during a service, according to a report.

George Ryan Walters, 43, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the April slaying of James Corey Donald, 45, in Jones County. But the charge was ultimately upgraded to first-degree murder, prosecutors told local outlet WDAM.

Walters, a reserve sheriff’s deputy who was off-duty at the time of the slaying, also worked on the security team at The Rock Church, WDAM reported, citing officials.

Surveillance video shows Walters and Donald exchanging words outside the door of the church on April 2, a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agent previously testified.

The encounter turned physical when Walters allegedly punched Donald in the face, the agent testified, according to WDAM. It was not immediately clear what prompted the alleged attack.

As Donald was running away, Walters allegedly shot him in the back, then kicked the downed man in the head, according to the testimony.

A service was underway inside the church at the time of the bloodshed, WDAM previously reported. Donald later died of his wounds at a hospital in Laurel.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin initially indicated that Donald may have made a grab for Walter’s gun, but that claim was neither mentioned in nor supported by the court testimony, according to WDAM.

Under Mississippi law, first-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison upon conviction, and is defined, in part, as being “done with deliberate design to effect the death of the person killed, or of any human being.”

Second-degree murder is defined in the state as being “done in the commission of an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart, regardless of human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual.” A jury can hand down a life sentence for second-degree murder, but if they are unable to agree on that penalty the court can impose a sentence ranging from 20 to 40 years.

In addition to first-degree murder, Walters is charged with aggravated assault.

Walters’ next court date, which is expected to include his arraignment, was not immediately scheduled.

It was not immediately clear whether Walters had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.