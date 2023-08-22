Indiana Woman Accused of Dealing Cocaine Admits to Cashing Out 401K to Buy the Drug - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Indiana Woman Accused of Dealing Cocaine Admits to Cashing Out 401K to Buy the Drug

The woman took about $3,000 out of her retirement account to buy cocaine and heroin

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A few hours after her arrest, the alleged drug dealer told the officers that she had cashed out her 401(K) retirement account to buy heroin and cocaine in MuncieMadison County Jail

A woman from Muncie, Indiana, who pretended to be someone else at a traffic stop, was arrested on Aug. 15 for drug dealing. 

The Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Olivia Louise Larue, 39, after seizing over 16 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of heroin, a large wad of cash, and other drug paraphernalia from her pickup truck. 

Larue initially told the deputies she was someone else but quickly admitted her real identity after being told the person’s name she provided had an arrest warrant out for them in Blackford County, Star Press reported. 

A few hours after her arrest, Larue told the officers that she had cashed out her 401(K) retirement account to buy heroin and cocaine in Muncie. She dished out about $3,000 from the account. 

Larue was charged with dealing cocaine and narcotics in Madison Circuit Court, and both charges are felonies and can be punishable by up to 30 years in prison combined. She may also face an additional sentence of 30 months as she was charged with felony identity deception. 

Larue was released from Madison County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond. 

She was previously convicted of auto theft and theft. She also faces nine other unrelated charges in Delaware Circuit Court 2, including dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a narcotic drug.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.