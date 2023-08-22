Indiana Woman Accused of Dealing Cocaine Admits to Cashing Out 401K to Buy the Drug

A woman from Muncie, Indiana, who pretended to be someone else at a traffic stop, was arrested on Aug. 15 for drug dealing.

The Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested Olivia Louise Larue, 39, after seizing over 16 grams of cocaine, 12.5 grams of heroin, a large wad of cash, and other drug paraphernalia from her pickup truck.

Larue initially told the deputies she was someone else but quickly admitted her real identity after being told the person’s name she provided had an arrest warrant out for them in Blackford County, Star Press reported.

A few hours after her arrest, Larue told the officers that she had cashed out her 401(K) retirement account to buy heroin and cocaine in Muncie. She dished out about $3,000 from the account.

Larue was charged with dealing cocaine and narcotics in Madison Circuit Court, and both charges are felonies and can be punishable by up to 30 years in prison combined. She may also face an additional sentence of 30 months as she was charged with felony identity deception.

Larue was released from Madison County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

She was previously convicted of auto theft and theft. She also faces nine other unrelated charges in Delaware Circuit Court 2, including dealing cocaine, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a narcotic drug.