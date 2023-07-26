Mummified Remains Found at Colorado Camp Identified After Ill-Fated Plan To Live off Grid Though Causes of Death Still a Mystery

The decomposed and partially mummified bodies found at a remote Colorado campsite were two adult sisters and a 14-year-old boy.

Christine Vance, 41; Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca's son, all from Colorado Springs, died during the harsh winter according to the Gunnison County Coroner.

The boy was not publicly identified by Coroner Michael Barnes because of his age.

A hiker found the remote campsite and one of the bodies in an area off of the Gold Creek Campground on July 9.

The next day Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office investigators found the other two, heavily decomposed bodies in a tent within the makeshift camp inside in the Gunnison National Forest about nine miles from Ohio City, Colorado.

Their bodies showed signs of malnourishment, according to the coroner.

Though a cause of death can't be determined until toxicology reports are finished, they may have succumbed to starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to make a fire to stay warm, Barnes said.

The three likely started camping in July 2022 and died sometime over the winter. There was heavy snowfall and low temperatures at the start of 2023.

Family members told Barnes that the group embarked on a trip last summer and planned to live “off the grid.”

At the campsite alongside the bodies were empty food cans, books and a restroom area, Barnes said.

It appeared they had begun to build a lean-to-type shelter but had not finished it by the time winter began, he said.

“I wonder if winter came on quickly and suddenly they were just in survival mode in the tent,” Barnes said.

“They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and stuff like that. But it looked like they supplied at a grocery store.”

Authorities did not find any vehicle at the campsite with the bodies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.