Mummified Bodies of Adult Siblings, Teen Boy Found at Remote Colorado Campsite Identified

Three mummified bodies found at a remote Colorado campsite earlier this month have been identified as two adult sisters and a teenage boy.

According to local station KCNC-TV, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said the official cause of death of Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s son is pending investigation.

However, he believes "a considerable extended period of time living in outdoor winter elements, along with malnutrition, will likely be significant factors that led to their deaths once reports become available," per the station.

A hiker discovered one of the bodies near the Gold Creek Campground on July 9.

Responding officers discovered two more bodies the next morning.

According to The Colorado Sun, family members told Barnes the victims planned to “go live off the grid” prior to their deaths.

The trio, of Colorado Springs, likely started camping in July 2022, before their mummified remains were found a year later, per reports.

The coroner said a missing person report was never filed for the Vance sisters or the boy.