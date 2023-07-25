Mummified Bodies of Adult Siblings, Teen Boy Found at Remote Colorado Campsite Identified
Family members reportedly told authorities the victims planned to 'go live off the grid' prior to their deaths
Three mummified bodies found at a remote Colorado campsite earlier this month have been identified as two adult sisters and a teenage boy.
According to local station KCNC-TV, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said the official cause of death of Christine Vance, 41, Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca’s son is pending investigation.
However, he believes "a considerable extended period of time living in outdoor winter elements, along with malnutrition, will likely be significant factors that led to their deaths once reports become available," per the station.
A hiker discovered one of the bodies near the Gold Creek Campground on July 9.
- ‘Fairly Mummified’ Human Remains Found at Remote Colorado Campsite
- Mummified Remains Found at Colorado Camp Identified After Ill-Fated Plan To Live off Grid Though Causes of Death Still a Mystery
- How Authorities ID’d Mummified Remains of 2 Sisters and Teen Found Near Colo. Campground
- ‘I Couldn’t Stop Them’: Sister of Women Who Died Living Off the Grid Says They Were ‘Fearful’ After COVID
- Colorado Boy, 16, Charged With Murdering 15-Year-Old After She Broke Up With Him
Responding officers discovered two more bodies the next morning.
According to The Colorado Sun, family members told Barnes the victims planned to “go live off the grid” prior to their deaths.
The trio, of Colorado Springs, likely started camping in July 2022, before their mummified remains were found a year later, per reports.
The coroner said a missing person report was never filed for the Vance sisters or the boy.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc