Watch: Tornado Touches Down Near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport

Residents across the Chicago area will be cleaning up Thursday after the National Weather Service confirms that multiple tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening.

Crews will be sent Thursday to assess damage from eight reported twisters across the area, including a possible one captured on video near the Highlands golf club in the western suburb of Westchester.

The weather service said a super cell storm caused the tornadoes but it didn't have an exact number of twisters yet.

Tornado forming in the sky at the Chicago Highlands Club Paul Schilmm/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX

A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 p.m. near O'Hare Airport.

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," a National Weather Service alert read Wednesday.

Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at O'Hare but the airport was not reporting any issues Thursday morning, according to FlightAware.

Another possible funnel cloud was spotted near Midway Airport.

Another Twitter video showed a tornado in Elgin.

Trees were down and power was knocked out for many neighborhoods during the storm, according to WFLD-TV. Roofs of homes were also torn off.

One image posted to Twitter showed damage in Elgin, about 40 minutes west of Chicago.

The Skyline Motel in the village of McCook, which is about 15 miles west of Chicago, was heavily damaged in the storm, according to images posted on Twitter.

Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers posted a video on Thursday showing damaged houses, downed powerlines and uprooted trees in Hodgkins.

Severe weather also hit northern Indiana and southern Michigan.

The roof was seen torn off of a storage facility in Colon, Michigan in a short video posted to Twitter.

Over the years many tornadoes have struck in the Chicago metropolitan area, and several have hit within the city limits of Chicago, according to the National Weather Service. Between 1855 and 2021, the weather service recorded 97 significant tornadoes in the Chicago metro area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.