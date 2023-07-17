Multiple Swimmers Injured in Dolphin Attacks Off Japan Beach

Four swimmers were injured in a series of dolphin attacks off the coast of Japan over the weekend, according to local reports.
On Sunday, a man in his 60s got rammed by a dolphin while swimming in Suishohama beach, Japanese outlet Asahi Shinbun reported. The Tsuruga Police Station had he had been swimming five meters out and suffered broken ribs and some bites to the hand.
A dolphin bit another man in his 40s on the same beach. It’s unclear whether the same dolphin was responsible for both incidents.
Additionally, two other people were involved in dolphin attacks on the same beach, according to the BBC, which didn’t provide additional information.
It’s rare for dolphins to attack humans, but it does happen, according to American Oceans, a political campaign dedicated to the preservation of Earth’s waters. But they normally attack humans only when provoked. If a human, for example, were to try to grab onto a dolphin’s fin or try to ride it, the dolphin might strike back in self-defense.
"Dolphins are wild animals and may see humans as a potential threat to their territory or prey," according to the group's website.
Dolphins might also see humans as playthings or threats.
"In some cases, dolphins may also attack humans as a form of play or amusement, which can be dangerous due to their size and strength,” the website said.
