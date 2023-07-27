Two Men Stabbed in New York City’s West Village Near Magnolia Bakery

Two men were stabbed in Manhattan's West Village, not far from the popular Magnolia Bakery, on Thursday morning and a person of interest was in police custody, authorities said.

A New York City Police Department spokesman told The Messenger officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing near Bleecker and Hudson streets around 9:34 a.m.

There, they found two men had been “slashed,” with one suffering from a cut on his neck and the other with a slash on his arm, officials said. Both victims were brought to a local hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

A person of interest was in custody, but no arrests had been made as of early Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A pair of scissors was recovered from the person, but a police spokesperson could not say whether they were used in the alleged attacks.

Erik Bottcher, the city council member for the West Village, wrote in a tweet the suspect in custody "is believed to have mental health issues."

"I want to thank the Sixth Precinct for their swift work in apprehending the suspect," Bottcher wrote. "We are in close communication with them and share additional information as available."

Initial police scanner reports indicated “multiple” people were stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Local art gallery owner Eli Klein, 45, told the Daily Mail, he witnessed one of the attacks as he walked with his wife and young daughter, and heard a suspect yell "I'm going to get you!" and the N-word.

An NYPD patrol car. Getty/File Photo

"I just saw the attack and then, because I am with my baby and wife, we just scurried away," Klein said. "It happened so close - it was 10, 15ft away - and we were on the same side of the sidewalk.

"Normally I would stop to help the guy or take a picture of the suspect and give it to the police but in this instance, I had my baby with me, we just ran, we didn't wait."

Magnolia Bakery, which opened its original nearby Bleecker Street location in 1996, has become a tourist hotspot, drawing crowds lured by the store's cameo on HBO's "Sex and the City" and for a bite of the bakery's beloved banana pudding.

The West Village, known for the pricey brownstones and luxury boutiques that also make it popular among deep-pocketed celebrities, is consistently ranked among the city's most expensive neighborhoods, with a median real estate sales price of $1.4 million.