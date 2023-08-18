Multiple Raccoons Crash Through Ceiling of Philadelphia Couple’s Apartment - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Multiple Raccoons Crash Through Ceiling of Philadelphia Couple’s Apartment

Wildlife crews removed eight raccoons from the house, but the couple fears there are still more in the walls

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A couple in Philadelphia discovered eight raccoons living in the walls of their home.FOX 29/Screenshot

A couple in Philadelphia stumbled upon an unusual group of bandits ransacking their bedroom: raccoons.

Brandon DeBlois and his girlfriend, Amanda McCrossin, both graduate students, told local station FOX29 that they first noticed what sounded like animals scratching in the walls in early May.

“I could hear it at night, and nothing was ever done about it," McCrossin said.

Then, the raccoons broke through the ceiling. The next thing the couple knew, their bedroom was being destroyed by the creatures.

"It was a wild moment. I didn’t expect them to be on the bed and turn around and look back at me, but there they were. I think they were just as shocked as I was," DeBlois explained. He recorded the scene in the bedroom as two sets of glowing eyes stared back at him from on top of his bed.

Once the raccoons broke through the ceiling, the couple escalated their efforts to control the invasion. A wildlife company soon came to the house and set up traps to remove the unwelcome critters.

Read More

"We thought maybe they got them after the first four, and we were shocked after they got the fifth and sixth. We are just flabbergasted at the seventh and eighth," Brandon said.

According to neighbors, raccoons run rampant in the area. "I’ve seen them walking around just like people. There’s never just one, and there are always two or three at a time," neighbor James Atkerson told the news station. He credited their proliferation with people leaving their trash on the street ahead of garbage pickup days.

As for how the team of raccoons made entry into DeBlois and McCrossin’s house, well, that appeared to be thanks to a gap in the roof, which crews were on-site repairing on Thursday. Despite eight raccoons being removed from the home, the couple still doesn’t feel like they’re the only ones living in their home and have been sleeping on the couch due to the gaping hole in the ceiling of the bedroom.

"I’m inclined to think they’re not gone," McCrossin said.

The couple is trying to get out of their two-year lease early, but their property management company isn’t budging.

"We’re done. We want our current landlord to peacefully let us go," Brandon added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.