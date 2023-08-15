Multiple Pets Killed After Dog Daycare Floods Again in Washington, DC Amid Severe Storm

Flash flooding in Washington D.C. on Monday reportedly led to the deaths of several beloved pets who were trapped in a doggie daycare center.

Heavy rains led to water rising about six feet outside “District Dogs” glass doors, D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said, according to the Washington Post. The water reportedly rose quickly, reaching a door-shattering height in a matter of minutes.

The business's front glass doors and windows eventually gave way and the premises were immediately flooded.

While about 20 dogs were saved, others perished, Donnelly lamented. He reportedly added he would not be giving an exact number while families of the pets were still waiting to be notified.

“It’s hard to watch; it’s unbearable,” Donnelly said according to NBC Washington. “This is losing a member of your family or being scared that you did.”

Donnelly also described staff members of the daycare who rescued many of the dogs inside as heroic, according to the Post.

The D.C. doggie daycare center reportedly also suffered flooding last year after opening in 2022. It was not as severe as this instance, however.