At Least 3 Dead, Others Injured in Shootout at Massive New Mexico Motorcycle Rally

At least three people were killed and several injured in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial weekend motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, according to local media reports.

KOAT Channel 7 News

Mayor Linda Calhoun of the tiny town of Red River told the Albuquerque Journal that everyone involved was a member of a motorcycle gang.

She said three were killed and five were injured in the shooting. Four of the wounded were flown to hospitals elsewhere, including Denver and Albuquerque.

Calhoun said the violence erupted around 5 p.m. local time along the town's main street where thousands of bikers gathered.

"Be advised, there is another shootout going on — a rolling shootout — between Banditos [motorcycle club] and someone else," a police officer reported amid gunfire over Taos County Central Dispatch, reported the Taos News.

Calhoun called the shootings “very tragic. Our law enforcement was incredible, the first state police officer was there within 30 seconds,” she told the Journal.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had anything like this. We do have accidents, we have had deaths before, but nothing ever like this," she added.

The violence spurred Mayor Pascual Maestas of the nearby town of Taos to institute a ban on all alcohol sales and impose a curfew until early Sunday.

Similar precautions were being taken in Red River.

A law enforcement officer advised over the police scanner after the shootings: "They are shutting down Red River."

Red River, a small mountain town with a population of just 560 people in 2021, expected some 28,000 bikers to attend the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Mortocycle Rally,rally, according to the town's web site.