The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    At Least 3 Dead, Others Injured in Shootout at Massive New Mexico Motorcycle Rally

    "It's the first time we've ever had anything like this," said mayor of Red River

    Published |Updated
    Mary Papenfuss
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    At least three people were killed and several injured in a shootout Saturday during a Memorial weekend motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico, according to local media reports.

    Screenshot WOAT Channel 7 News
    KOAT Channel 7 News

    Mayor Linda Calhoun of the tiny town of Red River told the Albuquerque Journal that everyone involved was a member of a motorcycle gang.

    She said three were killed and five were injured in the shooting. Four of the wounded were flown to hospitals elsewhere, including Denver and Albuquerque. 

    Read More

    Calhoun said the violence erupted around 5 p.m. local time along the town's main street where thousands of bikers gathered.

    "Be advised, there is another shootout going on — a rolling shootout — between Banditos [motorcycle club] and someone else," a police officer reported amid gunfire over Taos County Central Dispatch, reported the Taos News.

    Calhoun called the shootings “very tragic. Our law enforcement was incredible, the first state police officer was there within 30 seconds,” she told the Journal.

    “It’s the first time we’ve ever had anything like this. We do have accidents, we have had deaths before, but nothing ever like this," she added.

    The violence spurred Mayor Pascual Maestas of the nearby town of Taos to institute a ban on all alcohol sales and impose a curfew until early Sunday.

    Similar precautions were being taken in Red River.

    A law enforcement officer advised over the police scanner after the shootings: "They are shutting down Red River."

    Red River, a small mountain town with a population of just 560 people in 2021, expected some 28,000 bikers to attend the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Mortocycle Rally,rally, according to the town's web site.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.