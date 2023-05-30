Multiple People Reported Shot on Boardwalk in Hollywood, Fla.
One of the victims are said to have been a 15-year-old teen
At least seven people, including a 15-year-old, were reportedly shot at Florida's Hollywood Beach boardwalk on Monday evening.
During a media briefing, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said that a confrontation between two groups led to the shooting incident, according to USA Today.
The authorities have not disclosed the ages and conditions of the victims. One person of interest was detained, and police are continuing a search for another suspect, the outlet said.
The Spectator Index shared security footage of the incident on Twitter, showing dozens of people running from the boardwalk and taking cover behind objects.
- Second Suspect Arrested in Hollywood, Florida, Boardwalk Shooting
- Three Children Among Nine Injured in Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting
- Audio of 911 Calls Reveal Chaos During Hollywood, Florida Boardwalk Shooting
- Police Officers, Multiple People Shot in Farmington, New Mexico
- Mass Stabbing Reported in Calif., Suspect Shot by Police
Other videos posted to social media, purportedly from the boardwalk, showed people being treated for injuries by emergency personnel. One man appeared to have experienced an injury to his thigh.
Another man filmed bleeding on the ground seemed to suffer an injury to his abdomen.
CBS affiliate WFOR-TV reported that law enforcement and emergency services set up a large perimeter in the area and closed roads.
A spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System said up to five victims were being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ. Some who are being treated are "minors," the spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson told the Associated Press that some victims were taken to a children's hospital.
Hollywood police did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment on Monday night.
In comments to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said victims have been treated and transported to local medical facilities.
“It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire,” he told the outlet. "But I can’t verify that."
“Our beach has millions of beachgoers a year," Levy added. "It’s a very popular and beautiful destination. This is a never before occurrence. Ordinarily, it’s a peaceful beach.”
On Facebook, Levy thanked "the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting."
A reunification area has been set up for families affected by the incident, police said.
Some traffic in the area was reopened around 10 p.m. local time.
