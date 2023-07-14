5 People Wounded in Mass Shooting at Funeral in Bladensburg, Maryland

Five people leaving a funeral Friday were wounded in a mass shooting in Bladensburg, Md., outside Washington, D.C., authorities said.

During a press conference Friday, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington said all five victims were transported to an area hospital following the shooting .

Their conditions are currently unknown, but Collington said no deaths have been reported.

Police said all five victims were traveling in the same vehicle leaving the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery in Brentwood, Md., when their car was "accosted" and struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road, prompting area road closures.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Collington called the incident a “brazen act of senseless violence."

Shortly after the shooting unfolded, police announced the streets around the shooting area were closed.

No arrests have been made and a motive remains under investigation.

According to WUSA-TV, the Prince George's County Police Department and the Edmonston Police Department are assisting with the investigation.