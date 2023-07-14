5 People Wounded in Mass Shooting at Funeral in Bladensburg, Maryland
Police called the attack a 'brazen act of senseless violence'
Five people leaving a funeral Friday were wounded in a mass shooting in Bladensburg, Md., outside Washington, D.C., authorities said.
During a press conference Friday, Bladensburg Police Chief Tyrone Collington said all five victims were transported to an area hospital following the shooting .
Their conditions are currently unknown, but Collington said no deaths have been reported.
Police said all five victims were traveling in the same vehicle leaving the Fort Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery in Brentwood, Md., when their car was "accosted" and struck by multiple rounds of gunfire in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road, prompting area road closures.
- At Least Five People Wounded in Shooting Outside Restaurant in Maryland: Report
- 4 Teens Wounded in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia Playground
- Five People Injured in Drive-By Mass Shooting at Philadelphia Vigil
- 1 Killed and 19 Wounded in Mass Shooting at Juneteenth Celebration Outside Chicago
- America’s Deadliest Holiday: 40 People Killed and 135 Wounded in Fourth of July Shootings
The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
Collington called the incident a “brazen act of senseless violence."
Shortly after the shooting unfolded, police announced the streets around the shooting area were closed.
No arrests have been made and a motive remains under investigation.
According to WUSA-TV, the Prince George's County Police Department and the Edmonston Police Department are assisting with the investigation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews