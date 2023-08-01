Several Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle at Busy NYC Intersection

First responders in New York City were on the scene late Tuesday afternoon at a busy intersection where a vehicle struck and injured several pedestrians.

Police and fire officials say 10 people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle used in the crash was reported stolen a day earlier and the 20-year-old suspect in custody likely didn't use this as a terrorist plot, according to a brief press conference at the scene where authorities took no questions.

NYPD was reportedly attempting to pull over a dark-colored SUV in slow-moving traffic when it fled the scene and plowed into pedestrians and eventually two other vehicles.

Videos on social media appeared to show injured people wheeled away on gurneys, with medics treating others at the scene.

Officials said the injured pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the people struck was on a bicycle, NYPD said. One woman sustained a broken ankle, and the others were treated for cuts and scrapes.

Crash at East 42nd St. and Lexington Ave. CBS News New York

The hospital is about a mile away from the crash scene.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in Midtown, next to Grand Central Station.

The Messenger reached out to the New York Police Department for additional details.