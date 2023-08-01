Several Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle at Busy NYC Intersection - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Several Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle at Busy NYC Intersection

Authorities say the incident did not appear to be terrorist-related

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A crashed SUV is seen at East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.CBS News New York

First responders in New York City were on the scene late Tuesday afternoon at a busy intersection where a vehicle struck and injured several pedestrians.

Police and fire officials say 10 people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle used in the crash was reported stolen a day earlier and the 20-year-old suspect in custody likely didn't use this as a terrorist plot, according to a brief press conference at the scene where authorities took no questions.

Read More

NYPD was reportedly attempting to pull over a dark-colored SUV in slow-moving traffic when it fled the scene and plowed into pedestrians and eventually two other vehicles.

Videos on social media appeared to show injured people wheeled away on gurneys, with medics treating others at the scene.

Officials said the injured pedestrians were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the people struck was on a bicycle, NYPD said. One woman sustained a broken ankle, and the others were treated for cuts and scrapes.

CBS News New York
Crash at East 42nd St. and Lexington Ave.CBS News New York

The hospital is about a mile away from the crash scene.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at East 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in Midtown, next to Grand Central Station. 

The Messenger reached out to the New York Police Department for additional details.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.