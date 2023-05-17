The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Multinational Search Effort Underway After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes, 39 Missing

    Search efforts were initially hampered by extreme weather, and multiple nations have joined in on the search for the missing fishermen.

    Aaron Feis
    A Chinese fishing boat capsized in the Indian Ocean, setting off a multinational search effort for 39 missing crew members that continued into Wednesday.

    The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 took on water around 3 a.m. Tuesday, about 2,850 miles northwest of Australia, according to China’s state-run CCTV. The crew was reportedly made up of 17 people each from China and Indonesia, plus five from the Philippines.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” in search-and-rescue operations, according to another state-run outlet, the Xinhua News Agency.

    Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have pledged aid in the efforts, which now range from Australian military aircraft to other fishing vessels.

    Search efforts in the early aftermath after the incident were hampered by “extreme” weather, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority told the Associated Press.

    Conditions improved in the area by Wednesday, but search crews found no immediate signs of survivors or life rafts.

