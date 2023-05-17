Multinational Search Effort Underway After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes, 39 Missing

A Chinese fishing boat capsized in the Indian Ocean, setting off a multinational search effort for 39 missing crew members that continued into Wednesday.
The Lu Peng Yuan Yu 028 took on water around 3 a.m. Tuesday, about 2,850 miles northwest of Australia, according to China’s state-run CCTV. The crew was reportedly made up of 17 people each from China and Indonesia, plus five from the Philippines.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for “all-out efforts” in search-and-rescue operations, according to another state-run outlet, the Xinhua News Agency.
Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines have pledged aid in the efforts, which now range from Australian military aircraft to other fishing vessels.
Search efforts in the early aftermath after the incident were hampered by “extreme” weather, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority told the Associated Press.
Conditions improved in the area by Wednesday, but search crews found no immediate signs of survivors or life rafts.
