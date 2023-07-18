Mountain Biker Dies After Helping Dehydrated Hikers in California’s Jacumba Mountains

A mountain biker died after assisting in the search for four dehydrated hikers in the Jacumba Mountains in California on Saturday.

California Fire San Diego received a call around 2:45 p.m. about four hikers without food or water, according to ABC10. The hikers were experiencing dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Cal Fire reported that four mountain bikers spotted the hikers. Two of the bikers rode out to inform California Fire of the hikers' location, while the other two stayed behind. A helicopter was dispatched to airlift the hikers out of the area. However, they declined hospitalization.

The two bikers who had departed decided to return and meet the other bikers. At one point, the two became separated and only one managed to return to the location.

Rescue crews searched the area and found the remaining biker unresponsive. The fire crew carried the biker and placed him in an ambulance. Medics performed CPR on him en route to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cal Fire posted about the incident on their Facebook page and shared some safety advice for hikers. "Please remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry, and try to plan activities earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler," read part of the post.