Mountain Biker Dies After Helping Dehydrated Hikers in California’s Jacumba Mountains - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Mountain Biker Dies After Helping Dehydrated Hikers in California’s Jacumba Mountains

A helicopter was dispatched to fly the hikers out of the area

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jacumba MountainsCAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire Facebook

A mountain biker died after assisting in the search for four dehydrated hikers in the Jacumba Mountains in California on Saturday.

California Fire San Diego received a call around 2:45 p.m. about four hikers without food or water, according to ABC10. The hikers were experiencing dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Cal Fire reported that four mountain bikers spotted the hikers. Two of the bikers rode out to inform California Fire of the hikers' location, while the other two stayed behind. A helicopter was dispatched to airlift the hikers out of the area. However, they declined hospitalization.

Read More

The two bikers who had departed decided to return and meet the other bikers. At one point, the two became separated and only one managed to return to the location.

Rescue crews searched the area and found the remaining biker unresponsive. The fire crew carried the biker and placed him in an ambulance. Medics performed CPR on him en route to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cal Fire posted about the incident on their Facebook page and shared some safety advice for hikers. "Please remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry, and try to plan activities earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler," read part of the post.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.