Mountain Biker Dies After Helping Dehydrated Hikers in California’s Jacumba Mountains

A mountain biker died after assisting in the search for four dehydrated hikers in the Jacumba Mountains in California on Saturday.
California Fire San Diego received a call around 2:45 p.m. about four hikers without food or water, according to ABC10. The hikers were experiencing dehydration and heat-related illnesses.
Cal Fire reported that four mountain bikers spotted the hikers. Two of the bikers rode out to inform California Fire of the hikers' location, while the other two stayed behind. A helicopter was dispatched to airlift the hikers out of the area. However, they declined hospitalization.
- Missing Dog Rescued by Hiker After Five Weeks in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains
- Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park
- Dog ‘Refusing to Move’ Rescued After Climbing England’s Tallest Mountain
- Tourist Family Gets Lost, Stranded After Summiting Austria Mountain Without Supplies, Proper Clothing
The two bikers who had departed decided to return and meet the other bikers. At one point, the two became separated and only one managed to return to the location.
Rescue crews searched the area and found the remaining biker unresponsive. The fire crew carried the biker and placed him in an ambulance. Medics performed CPR on him en route to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Cal Fire posted about the incident on their Facebook page and shared some safety advice for hikers. "Please remember to bring an adequate amount of water and food if you are enjoying our backcountry, and try to plan activities earlier in the day when the temperatures are cooler," read part of the post.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews