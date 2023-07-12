Motorcyclist Caught Speeding From Court Appearance Where He Was Sentenced for Speeding

A motorcyclist in Nebraska evidently did not learn his lesson after he was caught speeding immediately after a judge sentenced him for the same infraction.

Police pulled over a speeding driver Tuesday morning in Norfolk, Stanton County, after the bike was going 106 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The driver was Zachary Robinson, a 20-year-old from Lincoln, who already had his driver's license revoked and had just been at the courthouse for sentencing in another speeding case from the July 4 weekend.

Officers arrested Robinson for speeding, driving while suspended, careless driving, and having no motorcycle licenseor valid resigtration.

Having been released on bail, he now faces another court date.