Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials Warn

Baja California's Attorney General is warning Mexican residents and tourists about motorcycle gangs involved in a series of robberies in Tijuana.

According to San Diego's FOX affiliate KSWB, Attorney General Iván Carpio Sánchez said the thieves — who have targeted businesses and people over the last few weeks — apparently belong to the same group.

Sánchez said numerous restaurants and shops had been targeted, along with people walking along busy streets.

So far, the gang has stolen expensive watches and other valuable items, and no injuries have been reported.

Sánchez said they believe the thieves often track their victims before attacking and stealing from them, per the news station.

In one instance, gang members entered a coffee shop and demanded cash while wearing helmets.

A group of restaurant owners is training their staff on how to respond if confronted by the thieves, KSWB said.